Woman Killed in Tajikistan After Shots Fired from Afghanistan

·44·World
Woman Killed in Tajikistan After Shots Fired from Afghanistan

A 21-year-old woman was killed in Tajikistan’s Darvoz district after shots were fired from Afghan territory. Tajikistan’s Foreign Ministry reported the incident.

According to the ministry, the incident occurred on August 13 near the Panj River. A bullet fired from Afghanistan struck a woman living in Dashtak village, in Tajikistan’s Darvoz district, and she died at the scene.

Tajikistan said that armed clashes had intensified in Afghanistan’s Badakhshan Province in recent days. Fighting between the Taliban movement and opposing forces is increasing security concerns in border areas.

Official Dushanbe also reported that bullets fired from Afghan territory had violated Tajikistan’s airspace and damaged some homes near the border.

Tajikistan’s Foreign Ministry called on Afghanistan to respect the inviolability of the state border. It also urged the country to take necessary and effective measures to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

For reference, Afghanistan’s Badakhshan Province borders Tajikistan’s Darvoz district and the Western Pamir region. Armed clashes in the area have once again raised concerns about the safety of residents living near the border.

TajikistanAfghanistanTalibanBadakhshanDushanbe
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