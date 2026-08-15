Jeff Bezos buys shares in Liverpool FC

·0·Sport
Jeff Bezos buys shares in Liverpool FC

The owners of English club Liverpool, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), have officially announced the sale of a minority stake in the team. In this unexpected financial deal, the 1892 Holdings consortium backed by world-famous billionaire Jeff Bezos has joined the Merseyside club. The strategic investment is aimed at supporting the club’s long-term development goals both on and off the pitch. Goal.com reports .

According to information published by Goal.com and international media, the newly formed consortium is led by Amit Bhatia. The group brings together leading professionals from global business, technology and investment. The Mittal Family Trusts and the K5 Sports fund are also reported to have provided significant financial backing.

Jeff Bezos and the new investors’ involvement

The most notable aspect of the major deal is billionaire Jeff Bezos’s participation as a key investor through the K5 Sports fund. EE Capital, the family office of Elaine and Eduardo Saverin, has also contributed to the strategic investment. The partnership is expected to further expand the club’s financial capabilities.

Despite the arrival of the new investors, the main ownership structure at Anfield will not change significantly. FSG confirmed that it will retain a controlling stake in Liverpool and continue to oversee the club’s management. The consortium’s partners will work closely with FSG and the club’s current leadership to assess new opportunities that serve the team’s interests.

FSG leadership’s response

Speaking about Liverpool’s long-term strategy, FSG president Mike Gordon said: “Liverpool has always been built on making decisions with a view beyond a single season and with the club’s long-term interests in mind. This approach continues to attract the attention of respected investors and business leaders from around the world”.

Gordon added that the new investors are fully aligned with the existing vision at Anfield. He expressed complete confidence that the consortium would further strengthen the solid foundation already created by FSG. The parties said they would work together on the future of the Premier League giant.

LiverpoolJeff BezosFSGPremier LeagueTransfer
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