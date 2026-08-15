Mikel Arteta reassures Arsenal fans over contract situation

·3·Sport
Mikel Arteta reassures Arsenal fans over contract situation

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has fully reassured fans about his future at the club, despite entering the final year of his current contract. The manager stressed that he feels happy at the London club and that all negotiations will be resolved naturally and at the right time. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Ixbt.com and leading sports publications, Arteta has been working successfully with the team since December 2019. During that period, he won the FA Cup and two Super Cups, while also leading the team to the second Champions League final in its history.

Transfers take priority

The Spanish manager eased fans’ concerns at a pre-season press conference, saying that the club’s management and coaching staff are currently focused primarily on the summer transfer market. According to Arteta, the approaching expiry of his contract is not causing any problems at the moment, and both sides have a complete mutual understanding on the matter.

«Fans do not need to worry about this because I want to be here and I feel very happy», Arteta said.

Calm before the crucial match against Manchester City

Club chairman Josh Kroenke had already stated in May that signing a new contract was one of the most important tasks. However, there is no sense of panic at the club ahead of the opening match of the season, as Arteta and the Arsenal hierarchy share the same vision.

Arteta has won 213 of the 353 official matches he has overseen as Arsenal manager. He has also won the Super Cup in penalty shootouts as a coach in 2020 and 2023.

Manchester City await next. The London club aim to win the 18th league title in their history, and so far only Manchester United have won more trophies in English football history.

ArsenalMikel ArtetaPremier LeagueFootballTransfers
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