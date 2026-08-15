Jadon Sancho Prefers to Continue His Career Abroad

The former England winger Jadon Sancho is keen to continue his career at a club abroad. BBC Sport reports that, despite receiving concrete offers from Premier League clubs, the footballer considers options outside the English top flight a priority. The 26-year-old, currently a free agent, is carefully assessing his future after his contract with Manchester United expired. This is reported by Goal.com .

Sancho joined the Old Trafford club in 2021 for £73 million. However, his career in England did not go as smoothly as expected, and he subsequently played for other teams on a series of loan spells. Last season, he made 39 appearances for Aston Villa under Unai Emery, helping the team secure Champions League qualification and lift the Europa League trophy.

European Experience and Dortmund’s Interest

His late appearance in the Europa League final against Freiburg meant Sancho featured in three European cup finals in three consecutive years. Before that, he had also played in continental finals for Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea. In the 2024–25 season, he made 41 appearances for Chelsea on loan, but the London club’s management opted against making the move permanent and returned the player for a £5 million fee.

His former club Borussia Dortmund is currently the leading contender to bring him back. The German club would provide a familiar environment for the winger, who previously made 158 appearances across two spells there. Nevertheless, the player has indicated that he is ready to assess all realistic opportunities and wants to open a new chapter in his career.

According to GOAL.com, while transfer negotiations continue, Jadon Sancho is training with amateur side Flixton to maintain his fitness. With Europe’s leading leagues already underway or about to begin, the winger must find a new club before the summer transfer window closes. This important decision could prove decisive in reviving his professional career and earning a return to the national team.