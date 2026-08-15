$40 million for a single watch? The most expensive watches owned by celebrities!

Rare watches owned by celebrities can be valued at tens of millions of dollars at auctions. Such prices are influenced by the watch’s rarity, intricate design, precious stones and, most importantly, who owned it.

Record-breaking prices

Paul Newman’s Rolex Daytona watch sold for $17.75 million in 2017. The diamond-encrusted Jacob & Co. Billionaire watch owned by Floyd Mayweather was valued at $18 million.

Sylvester Stallone’s Grandmaster Chime watch, featuring 20 functions, sold for $5.4 million in 2024.

The most expensive is John Lennon’s watch

One of the most astonishing valuations was placed on a rare Patek Philippe watch belonging to John Lennon. Its value has been estimated at up to $40 million.

Thus, for some watches, the price is determined not only by the gold, diamonds or mechanism, but also by their history and famous owner.

Would you like to try wearing a $40 million watch?