Dust storms may occur in Uzbekistan today

Uzbekistan's some areas may experience strong winds and dust storms today, 15 August. Wind speeds are also expected to increase significantly in Tashkent. This was reported by O'zgidromet.

It was reported that during the day, wind speeds in some parts of Bukhara, Navoi, Samarkand, Jizzakh, Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions may reach 9–14 m/s. Strong winds may cause dust storms in some areas.

In the capital, wind speeds are forecast to increase to 10–12 m/s. In some areas, the wind may be accompanied by dust storms.

Experts advise drivers to exercise greater caution on the roads in such weather conditions, while residents are advised not to remain outdoors for extended periods unless necessary.

It is also important to take precautions near trees, power lines and lightweight structures during strong winds.