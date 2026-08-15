Chelsea Loan Young Striker Dastan Satpayev to Burnley

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Chelsea Loan Young Striker Dastan Satpayev to Burnley

Chelsea striker Dastan Satpayev will continue his career at Championship club Burnley. According to Goal.com, the 18-year-old Kazakhstan international has joined his new team on a season-long loan. The transfer is being regarded as one of the important steps in the footballer’s professional career. Goal.com reports this.

It is understood that Dastan Satpayev’s move to Stamford Bridge had already been agreed in February. However, under FIFA regulations, the transfer officially took effect only after the player turned 18. The Qayrat academy graduate had signed a long-term contract with the London club running until the summer of 2033.

First test in English football

The talented striker, who has already made eight appearances for the Kazakhstan national team, did not hide his delight at joining Burnley. In an interview with the club’s press service, he stressed that his main goal was to earn regular playing time in the starting lineup.

«I am very happy to be here. This is a great opportunity for my career, and Burnley is a great club where I can show my abilities and help the team return to where it belongs,» Satpayev said. The footballer added that he was fully prepared for his first challenges in England and aimed to enjoy a successful season with Burnley.

First international achievements

Satpayev is regarded as the youngest debutant in the history of Kazakhstan football. He made his national-team debut in a match against Curaçao in March last year. He also demonstrated his international potential by scoring against Copenhagen in the Champions League group stage.

The young striker, who faced giants such as Real Madrid and Inter while playing for Qayrat, stands out for his composure. He also managed to score against Belgium in the World Cup qualifiers. In addition, he found the net against Western Sydney Wanderers during the pre-season camp under Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso.

Dastan Satpayev will now continue to gain experience with Burnley during the 2026/27 season as he competes for a place in the first team. The intense matches of the English Championship are expected to further improve his skills.

Dastan SatpayevChelseaBurnleyTransferChampionship
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