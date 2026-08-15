Real Madrid steps up activity in the transfer market and overhauls its squad

·52·Sport
Real Madrid steps up activity in the transfer market and overhauls its squad

After going without major trophies for the past two seasons, Real Madrid’s leadership is taking decisive steps in the transfer market to restore the team’s dominance domestically and internationally. According to reports in the Spanish media, the club has opened its coffers and begun strengthening the squad in an effort to end Barcelona’s dominance under Hansi Flick and return to the winners’ podium. Goal.com reports it.

According to AS, Real Madrid spent more than €225 million during the summer transfer window. This figure accounts for nearly 40% of La Liga clubs’ total summer transfer spending, making the Madrid side the biggest spender of the season. The fact that more than a third of the club’s total transfer expenditure over the past five years was made this summer indicates that a period of fundamental change has begun at the club.

New stars and record transfers

The team, managed by José Mourinho, was highly active in the transfer market to strengthen its squad. In particular, several high-profile signings were made to reinforce the defense:

  • Diomande joined the squad as the most expensive transfer in the club’s history.
  • The club spent €55 million on Cucurella, who arrived from Chelsea.
  • €25 million was paid to Levante for the transfer of striker Espí.
  • Dumfries, who arrived from Inter, was valued at €20 million.
The team also added two experienced players as free agents. Bernardo Silva joined Real Madrid from Manchester City, while Ibrahima Konaté arrived from Liverpool without a transfer fee after the expiry of their contracts.

The six completed transfers and total market activity exceeding nearly €560 million suggest that competition in the Spanish top flight is set to intensify further. Head coach José Mourinho’s main task is to restore the club’s former strength and end Barcelona’s dominance.

Real MadridJosé MourinhoLa LigaTransfersBarcelona
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