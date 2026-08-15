Pakistani Woman Wins $1 Million with Her First Ticket

·60·World
Pakistani Woman Wins $1 Million with Her First Ticket

A few days ago, Pakistani woman Hira Nayer had never even considered buying a ticket for the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire lottery. However, on a colleague’s recommendation, she bought a single ticket for the first time and unexpectedly became the winner of the $1 million grand prize .

Hira Nayer, a 38-year-old finance professional and certified accountant, learned about the lottery while talking with a colleague at work. Her colleague told her about the promotion and emphasized that the chances of winning were relatively high.

Nayer said she had never heard of Dubai Duty Free’s lottery before. Curious, she visited the official website and then decided to buy just one ticket .

Interestingly, the ticket number also caught her attention. The system assigned her ticket number 1387.

“As soon as I saw the number, something about it felt close to my heart. It seemed like a perfect fit for me,” she said.

However, after buying the ticket, Hira completely forgot about it.

She could not believe it when the winning number was announced

A few days later, while sitting at work, she decided to watch the lottery’s live draw online. As she watched the broadcast on social media, the winning ticket number was announced.

The number announced was exactly 1387 .

“When they said 1387, I froze in place. I could not believe it. I kept thinking, ‘How could this happen?’” Nayer said.

Her amazement grew even more after she called her husband. He did not even know that she had bought a lottery ticket.

“I had not told him at all that I had bought a ticket because I never thought I would win,” she said.

When Nayer told her husband that she had won $1 million, he initially did not believe her. He even asked her to send a photo of the ticket and a video showing the draw.

Only after seeing the ticket and the video did he believe that his wife had truly won the grand prize.

She became the 29th winner from Pakistan

Hira Nayer won the $1 million grand prize in the 550th series of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire with ticket number 1387, purchased online on July 3.

This win made her the 29th Pakistani citizen to win the grand prizein the history of the promotion.

Most remarkably, Hira was participating in the lottery for the first time and had purchased just one ticket . This shows how a day that began as a simple curiosity unexpectedly turned into a joyful, million-dollar event for her.

Hira NayerDubai Duty Free
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