Coffee and medicine won't help: 3 free remedies to cure chronic fatigue

·29·Health
Coffee and medicine won't help: 3 free remedies to cure chronic fatigue

In the modern world, millions of people complain about feeling weak, tired, and sluggish throughout the day, even if they get enough sleep. Many try to solve this problem with morning coffee, energy drinks, or various vitamins and sedatives. However, our bodies need something completely different at this time.

Well-known author and researcher Dao Shen stated that the real cause of chronic fatigue is not a lack of sleep, but constant nervous tension (internal stress) from which the body cannot escape.

The "frozen" tension in the body: Why coffee doesn't help?

Daily worries, haste, and unresolved problems keep the human body in a constant "fight or flight" mode:

  • Body signals: When a person tries to gather strength with coffee or pills, the body is actually just asking for a second of rest and to stop running incessantly;

  • Getting out of the state of fear: Muscles and the nervous system cannot relax until they feel there is no danger, and this process drains a huge amount of vital energy in vain.

The strongest medicine is within you: 3 ways to restore natural strength

According to Dao Shen, expensive remedies are not required for a person to restore their true strength:

  • Correct and deep breathing: Deep, calm breathing exercises send a direct signal to the brain, activating the parasympathetic nervous system, which calms the body;

  • Sincere laughter: Laughter is not just a good mood, but a powerful mechanism that sends a biological message to the body that "there is no danger";

  • Short breaks: Spending a few minutes in silence doing nothing during the day allows the body to release unnecessary tension accumulated over the years.

This most powerful, selfless, and effective medicine is always in a person's own hands. It is enough just to listen to the body's demands and free it from constant pressure.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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