Smartphone memory prices surge, exceeding processor costs

The global technology market is seeing significant shifts in factors affecting the production costs of mobile devices. According to a report by ixbt.com, citing renowned insider Digital Chat Station, memory components for smartphones have seen unprecedented price hikes over the past year, now exceeding the cost of even the most advanced mobile processors. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

Experts note that this situation is unprecedented in the mobile industry and has completely altered the cost balance in device manufacturing. While flagship-level chips previously accounted for the primary financial burden, RAM and storage modules have now taken their place.

How much have memory prices increased?

According to analytical data, the cost of a 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage configuration has surged this year to approximately 2200 yuan. For comparison, the same memory kit was valued at only around 500 yuan during the same period last year. Thus, the price of memory alone has increased by 1700 yuan within a year.

At the same time, it is evident that new-generation flagship SoCs have also become more expensive to some extent. While the most powerful mobile processors previously cost around 1500 yuan, their price has now reached 2000 yuan. In other words, processor prices have increased by only 500 yuan.

Consequences of the industry shift

As a result, memory components and processors have swapped their roles in cost structure. As the insider noted, for the first time, memory has become the largest expense among the main components in mobile devices. This situation puts smartphone manufacturers in a difficult position.

This factor will certainly have a serious impact on the prices of future smartphones. Manufacturers are facing two paths: either maintain costs by reducing base memory capacities or pass the additional expenses directly to end consumers, which in turn will lead to higher phone prices.