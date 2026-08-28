American man sets world record with daughter in stroller

·25·World
American man sets world record with daughter in stroller

US doctor and former track athlete Steven Biebelhausen ran a mile in 4 minutes and 17 seconds while pushing his daughter, Blake, in a specialized running stroller.

This result was recorded on August 8 during the Stroller Mile event at the Guardian Mile competition in Cleveland. He ran with his daughter across the Hope Memorial Bridge.

Biebelhausen's time has not yet been officially confirmed as a world record. However, it is nearly 9 seconds faster than the 4:26.29 record set by Silas Franz in 2025.

According to Steven, he practiced running with his daughter in the stroller throughout the summer. During the race, Blake supported her father and enjoyed the cheers of the crowd.

American man sets world record with daughter in stroller

Most importantly, for Biebelhausen, this was not just a test of speed. He valued the race as precious time spent together with his daughter.

If Guinness World Records officially confirms the result, Steven Biebelhausen will become the fastest person to run a mile while pushing a child in a stroller.

World RecordRunningStrollerSteven BiebelhausenCleveland
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