Over 20,000 people organized a tomato fight in Spain

In the Spanish town of Buñol, one of the world's most famous and unusual festivals — La Tomatina took place. More than 20,000 people participated in the traditional tomato fight.

During the 79th La Tomatina festival held on August 26, participants were pelted with up to 165 tons of overripe tomatoes. Spanish sources noted that 150,000 kilograms of tomatoes were prepared for the festival.

As a result of the spectacle, which lasted just over an hour, the streets of Buñol turned red. Trucks loaded with tomatoes moved through the city center, distributing the produce to participants. After the festival ended, the streets were washed and cleaned using special equipment.

La Tomatinadates back to 1945. That year, during a local festival, a fight broke out among young people, and they began throwing tomatoes at each other. Later, this incident became a tradition. The festival was banned for a time during the Francisco Franco era, but it was revived in the 1980s and became an internationally renowned event.

The festival is held annually on the last Wednesday of August in the town of Buñol.