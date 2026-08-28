Uzbekistan wins its first ever world rowing championship title

Yesterday, August 27, at the World Rowing Championships in Amsterdam, Netherlands, in the lightweight men's double sculls (LM2x) event, the representatives of the Uzbekistan national team Shahzod Nurmatov and Sobirjon Safaroliyev won the gold medal.

The Uzbek rowers in the decisive final race recorded a time of 6:21.93, surpassing all their rivals to take first place. The silver medal went to the German national team, and the bronze medal to the athletes from the USA.

This victory holds special significance in the history of Uzbek rowing. Because it went down in history as the first gold medal won by representatives of the country at the senior world championships.

Thus, Shahzod Nurmatov and Sobirjon Safaroliyev not only won the championship title but also updated Uzbekistan's highest achievement in rowing.

For information, the 2026 World Rowing Championships are being held from August 24–30 at the Bosbaan canal in Amsterdam.