Despite Pep Guardiola leaving the Etihad and the team management passing to Enzo Maresca, Manchester Cityhas not stopped its massive generational transition. As leading European publications analyze the 'Citizens' transfer policy over the last year and a half, one important fact stands out: of the sensational £180 million spent in January 2025, only one player has become a true pillar of the team — Abdukodir Khusanov.

That winter, the team bought 5 talents at once to overcome a crisis. 1.5 years later, the most expensive signings have already left the club, while the Uzbek defender has signed a new contract with the superclub until 2031 (with an option for one more year) .

The fate of the £180 million January 2025 signings:

Omar Marmoush (£59m from Eintracht): The Egyptian forward, who arrived as the most expensive striker, could not establish himself at City and was recently loaned to Tottenham with a £50m mandatory purchase clause + £10m in bonuses;

Nico Gonzalez (£50m from Porto): Officially sold to Newcastle on August 26;

Vitor Reis (£29.6m from Palmeiras): Although he returned from loan, he could not break into the starting lineup;

Juma Ba (£5m from Real Valladolid): Still out on loans and his future is uncertain;

Abdukodir Khusanov (£33.5m from Lens): The defender, who became the first Uzbek player in Premier League history at age 20, proved to be the only transfer that fully justified every penny spent on him.

From criticism to trophies: Khusanov's triumph

After some mistakes in his debut match against Chelsea drew harsh criticism in English studios, Khusanov proved himself in a short time:

Main defender status: In the 2025/2026 season, Abdukodir formed the most solid central defensive pair in the Premier League alongside Marc Guehi;

Two trophies: He performed reliably in the FA Cup and League Cup matches, contributing significantly to the team winning the major trophies;

By the numbers: He played in 37 matches throughout the season. He played 1429 minutes in the league and was rated an average of 7.12 by FotMob (with only 2 yellow cards).

The Maresca era: Who left and who is the team being built around?

In the summer of 2026, a true revolution took place at the Etihad. A number of stars left the team — Rodri, Bernardo Silva, John Stones, Savio, Tijjani Reijnders, Nathan Ake, James Trafford, Marmoush, and Nico Gonzalez.

New head coach Enzo Maresca and the club management are building a new era around these leaders:

Abdukodir Khusanov, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, Josko Gvardiol, Jeremy Doku, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Rayan Cherki, and Elliot Anderson.

The 22-year-old Khusanov, who also returned from a brilliant performance at the World Cup with the national team, is now starting his own era at the Etihad not only as one of the most reliable young defenders in Uzbekistan but in world football.