Uzbek woman suspected of killing 4 cats in South Korea

·3·World
Uzbek woman suspected of killing 4 cats in South Korea

In the city of Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province, South Korea, a 20-something Uzbek citizen has been referred to the prosecutor's office on suspicion of killing four kittens by throwing them from a building. This was reported by the Korea Daily.

According to the Gimhae Central Police Station, a case has been opened against the woman for violating the Animal Protection Act and other offenses. She has been referred to the prosecutor's office without being detained.

According to the investigation, the woman threw the kittens out of a window while in her apartment on the 5th floor of a multi-story building in the Daeseong-dong area of Gimhae in July. As a result, all four animals died.

The deceased cats included Russian Blue, Korean Shorthair, and Ragdoll breeds. It turned out that the woman had obtained some of them for free through social media, while others were purchased from pet stores. The kittens were approximately two months old.

According to the investigation, one of the crimes occurred shortly after she received a kitten from a temporary fosterer. The temporary owner, having seen the living conditions, wanted to refuse to hand over the kitten, but the woman begged to keep it for at least one day. It was later discovered that she had thrown the kitten out of the window.

According to police, the woman confessed to her actions during questioning. She stated that she killed the animals when she was in a bad mood. The incident was uncovered following a complaint from an animal protection organization.

Interestingly, during the investigation, information emerged that the woman had attempted to adopt another kitten. Further investigations into the case are ongoing.

South KoreaUzbekistanAnimal CrueltyGimhaeCrime
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