Real Madrid under Mourinho face daunting Champions League matches!

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Real Madrid under Mourinho face daunting Champions League matches!

The draw for the new UEFA Champions League league phase has presented Real Madrid with truly principled and intense clashes. Having started the season confidently under José Mourinho, the 'Royal Club' has set its main goal to bring the continent's top trophy back to the Santiago Bernabéu.

Recall that last season, the Madrid side failed to overcome Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals and exited the tournament.

Real Madrid's full schedule for the league phase:

The 'Los Blancos' will play a total of 8 exciting matches in the league phase:

  • Inter (Italy) — at home (at the Santiago Bernabéu)

  • Arsenal (England) — away (at the Emirates)

  • PSV (Netherlands) — at home

  • Roma (Italy) — away (at the Olimpico)

  • RB Leipzig (Germany) — at home

  • Shakhtar (Ukraine) — away

  • LASK (Austria) — at home

  • AEK (Greece) — away

Mourinho's clashes against his former teams

The draw results are of particular importance for José Mourinho. The Portuguese specialist will host his former club Inter, with whom he once achieved a historic treble, in Madrid, and will play an away match in Rome against another club he managed for many years, Roma. Also, the away match against London's Arsenal is expected to be one of the most intense confrontations of the autumn.

The first round matches of the Champions League league phase will kick off on September 8–10.

Real MadridChampions LeagueJose MourinhoFootballUEFA
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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