Another Uzbek on the European stage: Behruz Karimov to participate in the Conference League!

·19·Sport
Another Uzbek on the European stage: Behruz Karimov to participate in the Conference League!

The qualifying rounds for the UEFA Conference League, the third-tier European club tournament, have concluded. In the main phase of the competition, a total of 36 teams will compete for the title in a new league phase format.

The official draw for the league phase of the competition will take place today, August 28 at 17:00 Tashkent time, and the 6 opponents for each club will be officially determined.

Lugano and Behruz Karimov on the European stage

For Uzbek football fans, this season's Conference League is of particular interest. Our talented defender Behruz Karimov is representing the Swiss club Lugano, which successfully navigated the qualifying rounds to reach the main stage of the competition.

Our compatriot will now have the opportunity to showcase his skills in matches against several renowned European clubs.

The full composition of the 6 pots before the draw:

Pot 1:

  • Atalanta (Italy), Braga (Portugal), Ajax (Netherlands), Freiburg (Germany), Monaco (France), Copenhagen (Denmark).

Pot 2:

  • Midtjylland (Denmark), Crvena Zvezda (Serbia), Gent (Belgium), Panathinaikos (Greece), Pafos (Cyprus), Brighton (England).

Pot 3:

  • Lugano (Switzerland), Getafe (Spain), KuPS (Finland), Twente (Netherlands), Borac Banja Luka (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Sint-Truiden (Belgium).

Pot 4:

  • Lincoln Red Imps (Gibraltar), Brann (Norway), Hearts (Scotland), Kairat (Kazakhstan), Trabzonspor (Turkey), Universitatea (Romania).

Pot 5:

  • Riga (Latvia), Hajduk (Croatia), Jablonec (Czech Republic), AGF (Denmark), Nordsjælland (Denmark), Inter Club d'Escaldes (Andorra).

Pot 6:

  • Thun (Switzerland), CSKA Sofia (Bulgaria), Kauno Zalgiris (Lithuania), Mjällby (Sweden), Iberia 1999 (Georgia), Egnatia (Albania).

Clash of the giants: Ajax, Atalanta, and Brighton

Pot 1 of the Conference League features experienced European giants such as Italy's Atalanta, the Netherlands' Ajax, and France's Monaco.

Furthermore, the presence of Premier League side Brighton in Pot 2 and La Liga's Getafe indicates that the competition will be highly competitive.

According to the results of the draw starting today at 17:00, each team (including Behruz Karimov's Lugano) will be paired with one opponent from each pot (total of 6 matches — 3 at home, 3 away).

Behruz KarimovLuganoUEFA Conference LeagueUzbek FootballEuropean Football
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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