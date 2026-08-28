Starlink and Liberty launch direct-to-cell satellite service in Costa Rica

·8·Technology
Starlink and Liberty launch direct-to-cell satellite service in Costa Rica

Advancements in space technology are taking communication capabilities for everyday users to an entirely new level. According to ixbt.com, Starlink, in partnership with operator Liberty, has successfully launched the Starlink Mobile service in Costa Rica, enabling direct satellite connectivity for standard smartphones. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

This new service is designed for residents in remote and hard-to-reach areas where traditional ground-based base stations are unavailable. It allows users to communicate via their devices even without cellular coverage.

Capabilities and coverage

The new technology helps perform essential tasks even in conditions where standard cellular networks do not function. Specifically, the service allows users to send SMS and voice messages, share their geolocation, and use maps and certain essential applications.

Experts note that this technology is expected to be in high demand, particularly in mountainous regions, dense tropical forests, and coastal areas. Thus, Costa Rica has become one of the countries in the region expanding mobile connectivity in areas where traditional infrastructure has not reached.

Global expansion

This step is the next phase of Starlink's broad strategy to strengthen its position in Latin America. Previously, it was reported that a similar Starlink Direct-to-Cell satellite service was launched in Chile, and a similar project was also implemented in Italy.

The current project being implemented in Costa Rica in partnership with Liberty demonstrates the consistent expansion of Direct to Cell technology in the Latin American region. Starlink continues to actively expand its presence in the region, creating additional conveniences for the population.

StarlinkStarlink MobileCosta RicaLibertyTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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