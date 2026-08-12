Flick's drastic decision: Six players removed from training

·57·Sport
Flick's drastic decision: Six players removed from training

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has decided to implement strict safety measures at the club ahead of the summer transfer window and the new season. The German coach has temporarily excluded six players from first-team training and placed them on individual programmes.

Injury risk and transfer plans

According to Spain’s respected Mundo Deportivo the publication, Flick’s decision is aimed at protecting the club’s transfer plans and ensuring that the players’ health is not put at risk.

The serious knee injuries suffered recently by young players in football—particularly talented footballer Rooney Bardghji—which have ruled them out for long periods and derailed transfer plans, have prompted Flick to be even more cautious. The coach does not want players expected to leave the club or go out on loan to suffer unexpected injuries.

Six players placed on a separate list

The following players have been removed from first-team training by Flick and are working under individual programmes:

  • Marc Casadó

  • Héctor Fort

  • Jofre Torrents

  • Tommy Marques

  • Toni Fernández

  • Guillem Fernández

Impact on the club’s transfer strategy

Hansi Flick is concerned that one of these players could suffer an injury, forcing them to remain at Barcelona or reducing their transfer value. The restrictions are important to the Catalan club’s strategy of meeting Financial Fair Play rules and freeing up funds for new signings.

Barcelona’s management and coaching staff plan to make final decisions on these players’ futures in the coming days.

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BarcelonaHansi FlickMundo DeportivoRooney BardghjiTelegram
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