Djed Spence agrees to join Inter as official offer is submitted

Tottenham defender Djed Spence is close to continuing his career in Italy’s Serie A. According to Goal.com, the 25-year-old Englishman has reached a full agreement with the Milan club over contract terms and has agreed to move to Italy. The transfer is viewed as an important step for both the team and the player amid changes to Tottenham’s squad. Goal.com reports .

Inter’s management has submitted an official offer to Tottenham to strengthen its defense. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Nerazzurri have tabled an initial transfer bid worth more than €30 million for the player. The offer clearly demonstrates Inter’s serious interest in the defender and its intention to bolster the squad with quality players.

Tottenham’s demands and transfer details

Nevertheless, the London club is not prepared to let the player leave easily. Tottenham’s management is demanding a transfer fee of €35 million plus add-ons. Taking into account the player’s successful performances for the England national team at the World Cup and his high market value, the club has no intention of lowering its asking price.

Djed Spence has previously played for Italian club Genoa on loan. As a result, the Serie A environment is not unfamiliar to him, and the player himself is eager to test himself in the Italian league once again. Tottenham, meanwhile, is waiting for the most favorable financial offer, given interest from other Premier League clubs as well.

Competition and changes at the London club

The possibility of Spence leaving Tottenham is also linked to the club’s activity in the current transfer window. Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke have been brought in to strengthen the defense. In addition, first-choice right-back Pedro Porro has signed a new long-term contract with the club, committing his future to Tottenham.

At present, players such as Andy Robertson, Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro are ahead of Spence in the competition for a place in the starting lineup. For the defender, who has not received enough playing time under Roberto De Zerbi, moving abroad is seen as the best way to maintain his form and play regularly.