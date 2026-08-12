Offers from Fenerbahçe and Trabzonspor: Where Will Eldor Continue His Career?

Transfer rumors surrounding Uzbekistan national team captain and striker Eldor Shomurodov have intensified once again. According to the latest reports from the Turkish media, the likelihood of the Uzbek forward moving to the Turkish Süper Lig before the summer transfer window closes is increasing significantly.

The player is already attracting serious interest from Turkey’s leading clubs — Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor are reportedly among them.

Trabzonspor agreement in principle: €5 million and a player swap

According to one of Turkey’s respected sources — karadenizgazete.com.tr — the club from Trabzon has already reached an agreement in principle with the striker himself over the terms of a personal contract. The clubs are currently negotiating the transfer formula.

According to the report, Trabzonspor’s management has offered French defensive midfielder Batista Mendy to complete Shomurodov’s transfer, along with €5 million in cash.

Sources say the coaching staff highly values Eldor’s tactical profile:

“Eldor Shomurodov is a rare striker who can apply a high press, compete in physical duels and make a major contribution to team play. He is a perfect fit for our playing strategy”.

Turkish media: The swap would satisfy both sides

Another sports outlet — takagazete.com.tr — journalist Birol Sanjak confirms that Trabzonspor’s plan is being widely discussed in the transfer market:

Shomurodov’s motivation: The footballer is ready to open a new chapter in his career and play for a team where he can receive regular playing time.

Financial and tactical benefits: The offer involving Batista Mendy and €5 million is expected to be an important factor in the negotiations.

Although the clubs have not yet issued an official statement on the proposed swap, Shomurodov’s transfer is expected to become one of the most high-profile deals of the summer window in Turkey.

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