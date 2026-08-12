China’s C919 Completes Its First International Commercial Flight

·35·Technology
China’s C919 Completes Its First International Commercial Flight

China’s C919 passenger aircraft, expected to challenge Airbus and Boeing, has successfully completed its first international commercial flight, marking a new milestone. According to ixbt.com, the airliner took off from Beijing’s Shoudu Airport and landed at the new airport in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The outlet reports .

Mongolia held a ceremonial welcome to mark this historic event. The aircraft was greeted with a traditional water salute, while passengers were welcomed by staff in national dress, who performed a special dance.

Flights CA723/CA724 between Beijing and Ulaanbaatar are now planned to operate daily. This has become the first international route for the airliner manufactured by COMAC since it entered commercial service.

From the domestic market to the international stage

Before this flight, the C919 had mainly operated on domestic routes in China. During these flights, the aircraft earned positive recognition for its technical specifications, high level of comfort and full compliance with safety requirements.

The first service between China and Mongolia also confirmed in practice that the airliner strictly complies with bilateral standards for the use of civil aviation. Thus, the C919 has officially entered the stage of launching regular international services.

The C919 has been gradually expanding its geographic reach. In February 2024, for example, the aircraft flew abroad for the first time to participate in the Singapore Airshow. However, that journey was a demonstration flight rather than a commercial service.

Strong performance figures

By December 2024, aircraft of this type had carried more than one million passengers on domestic routes. At the time, the fleets of China’s three major airlines included a total of 14 such aircraft.

In December 2025, the C919 also began operating flights to Lanzhou Zhongchuan Airport, located in a mountainous region. As of today, the opening of international commercial routes represents an important step for China’s civil aviation industry.

C919Chinese AviationCOMACBeijingUlaanbaatar
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