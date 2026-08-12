Inter complete the transfer of Tottenham defender Djed Spence

Inter Milan have officially completed their first signing to strengthen the wing-back positions. English international Djed Spence, who played for Tottenham, will now continue his career in Italy’s Serie A. According to Goal.com, the sides reached an agreement on all terms after two days of intense negotiations. Goal.com reports .

The transfer is the first major reinforcement requested by the head coach for the wing-back positions. Negotiations concluded on Wednesday afternoon, with the player set to join the Italian giants on a permanent deal. Djed Spence is ready to sign a long-term contract with his new club running until June 30, 2031.

Transfer details and financial terms

At the start of the transfer window, when the player was shining for England at the World Cup, Tottenham valued him at €45 million. However, following intense talks in recent days, the English club agreed to reduce the fee by more than €10 million.

According to renowned transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, the fixed transfer fee agreed between the clubs is €31.5 million. Various bonuses could raise the total to €34–35 million. Inter had reached an agreement with the player himself much earlier, with his fixed annual salary set not to exceed €3 million.

Squad changes and future plans

Djed Spence’s arrival and the coach’s decision to adapt Andy Diouf to the right wing will significantly increase competition within the squad. Against this backdrop, the situation surrounding Brazilian winger Luis Henrique has come into sharper focus.

Roma have now submitted an official offer for Luis Henrique, but Inter’s management have not approved a sale yet. Nevertheless, the risk of becoming the third-choice option in his position could prompt the player to leave the Milan club in the winter or summer transfer window.