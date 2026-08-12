Google Unveils Pixel 11 Smartphones and Gemini Innovations

·46·Technology
Google Unveils Pixel 11 Smartphones and Gemini Innovations

Google held its next traditional Made by Google 2026 event, where it unveiled new Pixel 11 series devices, the Pixel Watch 5 smartwatch, and a new accessory designed to compete with Apple’s AirTag. The event was notable not only for its hardware, but also for its wealth of AI features that could fundamentally change everyday use. Techcrunch.com reports this.

According to ixbt.com, the company focused particularly on deeply integrating AI-powered Gemini features into its devices. One important update intended for people with disabilities was the expansion of the Live Transcribe service with support for American Sign Language (ASL). Users can now use the Pixel camera to translate sign language into text.

Changes in AI and voice control

Another interesting feature unveiled at the event is a new voice-input function called Rambler . It is designed to better understand people’s natural, direct and free-flowing speech. The software can easily analyze filler words, incomplete sentences and unstructured speech to determine what the user means.

In addition, the popular Circle to Search feature can now be launched directly from the Pixel camera interface. This allows users to identify objects around them, search for distant items, translate text or ask questions about what they see without leaving the camera app.

Pixel 11 and Pro model pricing and design

The standard Pixel 11 model is thinner than its predecessor and features a new camera panel made entirely of glass. According to Google, the new design is more than 40 percent thinner than that of the previous generation. The company also doubled the base storage capacity to 256 GB.

With the updated 128 GB option removed and amid concerns about insufficient RAM, the Pixel 11 starts at $899, which is $100 more than the previous generation. The device will be available in Frost, Hibiscus, Pistachio and Obsidian.

Durability and pricing strategy of the Pro series

Google also placed particular emphasis on the durability of its Pro models. Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL feature improved drop resistance and a new screen coating that is twice as scratch-resistant as the one used on the Pixel 10 Pro models.

The enhanced Pixel 11 Pro starts at $1,099, while the previous version launched at $999. This pricing strategy and the technical improvements are expected to further strengthen the company’s competitiveness in the flagship smartphone market.

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