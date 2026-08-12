Shahnoza Haydarova becomes Asian champion: three attempts, three successes

The Uzbekistan delegation won another gold medal at the Asian Youth and Junior Championships. Competing in the -69 kg category, Shahnoza Haydarova outperformed all her rivals in the snatch.

Most notably, the Uzbek athlete successfully completed all three attempts and improved her result each time.

Started with 95 kg, secured the title with 99 kg

Shahnoza Haydarova began the snatch competition with 95 kg and successfully completed her first attempt.

In her next attempt, she lifted 97 kg.

For her third attempt, the barbell was loaded to 99 kg. Haydarova lifted this weight confidently as well, leaving her rivals no chance.

Her attempts ended as follows:

first attempt — 95 kg;

second attempt — 97 kg;

third attempt — 99 kg.

Successfully completing every attempt showed that Haydarova was exceptionally well prepared for the competition.

Rivals left behind

In the -69 kg snatch competition, Shahnoza Haydarova’s result of 99 kg was the highest mark.

As a result, the Uzbek athlete earned the title of Asian champion among the youth competitors.

This result was not only a personal victory but also another significant achievement for Uzbek weightlifting.

She made no mistakes in any of her three attempts

In weightlifting, strength alone is not enough. An athlete must execute the technique correctly on every attempt, calculate the weight precisely and avoid mistakes under pressure.

Haydarova’s successful attempts at 95, 97 and 99 kg showed that she was stable not only physically but also psychologically.

Especially in the decisive third attempt, increasing the result by another two kilograms and lifting 99 kg provided a fitting finale to her championship performance.

Another promising name for Uzbek weightlifting

Becoming a continental champion among the youth is an important milestone in an athlete’s career.

If Shahnoza Haydarova continues to develop at this pace, she could proudly represent Uzbekistan at major international senior competitions in the future.

For now, one thing is clear: the strongest young athlete in Asia in the -69 kg snatch category is Shahnoza Haydarova.

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