Google Adds NFC Sharing Mode to Quick Share

As part of the presentation of the Pixel 11 gadgets, Google announced a new feature designed to significantly improve data sharing between Android devices. Competing with AirDrop and NameDrop in Apple’s ecosystem, the update lets users quickly share contacts, photos, and videos simply by bringing their devices close to each other. TechCrunch.com reports this.

According to ixbt.com, the updated Quick Share feature enables fast two-way data sharing. Users can select the required content through the Share Sheet menu on their phones and transfer it by touching the devices together.

How the Feature Works and What It Offers

In terms of its operating mechanism, this technology resembles Apple’s NameDrop feature introduced with the iOS 17 operating system. Based on NFC technology, the update makes everyday digital communication easier for Android users and enables convenient paperless contact sharing.

Google says the new feature provides both security and speed. Requiring the devices to be kept at a minimal distance ensures secure data transmission and prevents accidental connections.

Which Devices Support It

This new Quick Share mode began rolling out this week to Pixel 6 and later-generation smartphones. Advanced devices in the Samsung Galaxy lineup, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Fold8, and Flip8 models, are also expected to receive it soon.

Experts believe the update will take the file-sharing experience to a new level for Android users. As Google plans, many more smartphones from other brands will begin supporting the feature by the end of the year, further intensifying competition between ecosystems.