Munisa Rizayeva Sees Tashkent Skyline: “Are We in Dubai?” (video)

Tashkent’s modern appearance has once again amazed a well-known artist. Singer Munisa Rizayeva posted a video featuring the capital’s skyline on social media and jokingly asked: “Friends, are we in Dubai or Tashkent?”

In the footage, the singer appears in a video filmed against the backdrop of high-rises, green spaces and modern architecture in the city center, drawing attention to Tashkent’s rapidly changing appearance.

“Our homeland is becoming more beautiful every day”

Munisa Rizayeva also captioned the video:

“Our homeland is becoming more beautiful every day”

she wrote.

In the footage, the singer is standing at a modern venue with an open terrace. Behind her are high-rises, wide roads and green areas that are shaping the capital’s new appearance.

The sunlight adds even more brightness to the cityscape, making the video particularly appealing.

“Are we in Dubai or Tashkent?”

The singer’s question became the most intriguing part of the footage.

As she shows the surrounding view, she jokingly compares Tashkent’s modern appearance with Dubai.

Of course, rather than a direct comparison between the two cities, it is more appropriate to view this as an emotional expression of the singer’s impressions of the changes taking place in the capital.

Tashkent’s new appearance captured on camera

The video highlights several aspects of the capital at once: modern skyscrapers, tree-lined areas, moving cars and a broad cityscape opening up below.

Munisa Rizayeva can be seen enjoying the view in the warm sunlight approaching evening.

The atmosphere in the footage is made even more striking by the contrast between the quiet terrace, situated slightly above the city noise, and the megapolis behind it.

Tashkent is becoming increasingly unrecognizable in photos and videos

In recent years, various parts of the capital have been frequently discussed on social media. New buildings, modern business centers, public spaces and the city panorama are adding new elements to Tashkent’s former appearance.

For this reason, even local residents may sometimes fail to immediately recognize which part of the city they are looking at when they see certain new views.

Munisa Rizayeva’s video conveys precisely this mood.

A few words — a lasting impression

There is no complicated script or special stage in the video.

The singer simply looks around, smiles and asks:

“Are we in Dubai or Tashkent?”

she says.

Yet this short sentence alone conveys the main idea about the capital’s changing appearance.

Which new place in Tashkent has amazed you the most? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the article with your acquaintances via Telegram or other social networks.