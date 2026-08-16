Pedro Neto could continue his career in Saudi Arabia

·1·Sport
Pedro Neto could continue his career in Saudi Arabia

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto has unexpectedly agreed personal terms with Saudi club Al-Hilal and is close to leaving the London side. Manchester City and Arsenal have reportedly been beaten in the race for the 26-year-old Portuguese forward. According to Goal.com, the website reports.

The winger was at the center of intense speculation during the summer transfer window. In particular, Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca had identified the player as a key target to strengthen his attack. However, the situation has changed dramatically, with the Riyadh club emerging as the clear frontrunner in the transfer race.

According to Sky Switzerland, Pedro Neto has agreed to join Al-Hilal. The Saudi giants are reportedly ready to pay a transfer fee of around €60 million (£51 million) for the player.

Arsenal's interest and financial factors

Arsenal, managed by Mikel Arteta, had also intended to sign the player to add depth on the wings. After their move for Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior fell through, the Gunners turned their attention to the Chelsea winger and viewed him as a strong rival to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

However, Chelsea's need to comply with financial fair play rules and balance the budget after huge spending in recent seasons is making such transfers increasingly necessary. The sale of the Portuguese forward is expected to benefit the London club financially.

A new era under Xabi Alonso

As transfer speculation continues to intensify, Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso is preparing the team for the new season. The former Spanish midfielder, who joined the club after last season's disappointing 10th-place finish, has completed preparations with his players.

In their final pre-season friendly, Chelsea beat Real Sociedad 3-1. The result gave the club's supporters some hope ahead of next weekend's Premier League opener against Fulham.

Speaking after the match, Xabi Alonso acknowledged the positive changes the team had made during a short pre-season. According to the coach, there are still many areas that need improvement, which is natural at the start of the season.

Pedro NetoChelseaAl-HilalArsenalManchester City
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