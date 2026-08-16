A large sum of money found on the Tashkent–Karshi train — IIV report

One of the passengers on the modern «Afrosiyob» train operating on the Tashkent–Karshi route left behind a men's bag containing a large amount of foreign currency and national currency.

As a result of prompt measures taken by employees of the IIV Department for Ensuring Security at Transport and Tourism Facilities, the money was returned in full to its owner.

Satchel found in car №9 and inspection conducted in the presence of attesting witnesses

The incident occurred on «Afrosiyob» train №764, where law enforcement officers documented the passenger's belongings in accordance with the established procedure:

Location: The money was found inside a men's satchel left behind near seats 35–36 in the train's car 9;

Owner's identity: It was established that the satchel belonged to citizen U. A. Latipov, born in 1980;

Amount of money: During an inspection conducted in the presence of attesting witnesses, it was recorded that the bag contained 2 400 US dollars and 50 million soums in cash.

The money was returned to its owner in full

According to the press service of the IIV Department for Ensuring Security at Transport and Tourism Facilities, all the money and belongings found were returned to their owner in full and in accordance with the law.

Officials urge passengers to remain vigilant and attentive to their personal belongings and valuables when using public transport and trains.

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