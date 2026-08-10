The World's Longest French-Knitting Cord Exceeds 31 Kilometers
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The world's longest French-knitting cord stretches nearly 31.42 kilometersin length. This unusual record was created in Sittingbourne, Great Britain.
The record was set by British Edward Hannaford . His 31.42-kilometer French-knitting cord was officially confirmed on April 12, 2016.
Hannaford began his interest in French knitting back in 1989 . He used a four-peg spool to make thin woolen cords.
Most remarkably, preparing the record-breaking multicolored cord took him more than 20 years . According to the creator, the long cord is still growing.
Thus, what began as a simple hobby became a remarkable record over the years. Edward Hannaford's dedication created one of the longest cords in the history of French knitting.
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