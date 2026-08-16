Lionel Messi misses his third consecutive penalty

Inter Miami of the United States suffered a heavy 1–8 away defeat against Nashville SC. The match proved unlucky for Argentine forward Lionel Messi, as the star equaled an unwanted record in his career. According to Goal.com reports.

The match at Geodis Park was played under the hosts’ dominance. In the 23rd minute, with Inter Miami trailing 0–1, the visitors had a good chance to equalize from the penalty spot. However, Nashville goalkeeper Brian Schwake saved Lionel Messi’s low 12-yard effort.

Deep frustration from the penalty spot

According to ESPN, this failure marked the first time since 2014 that Lionel Messi had missed three consecutive penalties. His negative streak began with misses against Austria and Egypt in summer World Cup qualifying matches.

Although Telasco Segovia equalized shortly before halftime, the hosts took control in the second half. Hany Mukhtar scored twice to demonstrate his quality, while Sam Surridge finished stylishly. Miami’s defensive line collapsed under the pressure from their opponents.

Emotional burden and misfortune

The match was Lionel Messi’s first start since the death of his father and longtime agent, Jorge Messi. The 39-year-old footballer had been under immense emotional pressure, admitting that he did not know how to continue in the sport without his father’s advice.

Late in the match, luck also turned against Messi. During one second-half attack, his shot struck both posts without crossing the goal line, while another goal was disallowed for offside. In the closing minutes, the hosts added another goal to complete their emphatic victory.