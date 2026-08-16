Will the US Lift the Blockade? Iran Announces a New Maritime Route in the Strait

·1·World
Will the US Lift the Blockade? Iran Announces a New Maritime Route in the Strait

A major step has been made toward easing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important oil and trade arteries. After nearly three months of complex negotiations, Iran and Oman have reached a full agreement on a roadmap for cargo shipping through the strait.

This was announced by the official spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmaeil Baghaei, in an interview with the Press TV channel.

An independent decision by two coastal states

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry official, diplomatic contacts between Tehran and Muscat have produced major breakthroughs over the past three weeks:

  • Sovereignty and security: The agreement is an accord between two independent states bordering the strait. It aims to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels while preserving the sovereignty of both parties;

  • Joint statement: The parties are currently working on several final technical issues and the text of an official joint statement.

At the same time, Tehran has stated that the US naval blockade and threats must end, and compensation must be paid for damage caused and obligations breached over the past two months before commercial shipping in the region can be fully restored.

What will the new route look like and where will it run?

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi had previously clarified the route's geographical coordinates and features:

  • Temporary arrangement: The new route will have temporary status and is expected to operate for approximately two to four months;

  • Old routes to close: The northern route near Larak Island and the southern route through Omani waters will be temporarily suspended;

  • New trajectory: The new corridor for cargo ships will run mainly through Iranian territorial waters and partly through Omani waters.

Control mechanism and the lifting of the US blockade

According to Reuters, the new agreement will give Tehran the ability to directly monitor all commercial vessels entering the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz:

  • Lifting the blockade: Washington has indicated that it is ready to lift the naval blockade imposed on Iranian ports and vessels once an agreement aimed at ensuring uninterrupted cargo traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is officially announced;

  • Implementation of commitments: US officials emphasize that this step will be directly tied to Tehran's practical guarantee of safe passage through the strait.

Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your contacts via Telegram or other social networks.

IranOmanUSATehranMuscat
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Terrible Disaster: Ferry Capsizes in Zimbabwe, Killing 72 PeopleTerrible Disaster: Ferry Capsizes in Zimbabwe, Killing 72 PeopleToday, 12:52After the Earthquake: Colombia Asks Trump to Suspend TariffsAfter the Earthquake: Colombia Asks Trump to Suspend TariffsToday, 12:5060 Cats Found on Abandoned Boat in the US60 Cats Found on Abandoned Boat in the USToday, 10:52Mysterious substance found in 66-million-year-old dinosaur boneMysterious substance found in 66-million-year-old dinosaur boneToday, 10:47Woman Dies After Receiving 11 Dental Implants in South KoreaWoman Dies After Receiving 11 Dental Implants in South KoreaToday, 00:3317-Year-Old in the US Used ChatGPT Before Killing His Mother and Brother17-Year-Old in the US Used ChatGPT Before Killing His Mother and BrotherYesterday, 23:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time