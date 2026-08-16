Will the US Lift the Blockade? Iran Announces a New Maritime Route in the Strait

A major step has been made toward easing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important oil and trade arteries. After nearly three months of complex negotiations, Iran and Oman have reached a full agreement on a roadmap for cargo shipping through the strait.

This was announced by the official spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmaeil Baghaei, in an interview with the Press TV channel.

An independent decision by two coastal states

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry official, diplomatic contacts between Tehran and Muscat have produced major breakthroughs over the past three weeks:

Sovereignty and security: The agreement is an accord between two independent states bordering the strait. It aims to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels while preserving the sovereignty of both parties;

Joint statement: The parties are currently working on several final technical issues and the text of an official joint statement.

At the same time, Tehran has stated that the US naval blockade and threats must end, and compensation must be paid for damage caused and obligations breached over the past two months before commercial shipping in the region can be fully restored.

What will the new route look like and where will it run?

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi had previously clarified the route's geographical coordinates and features:

Temporary arrangement: The new route will have temporary status and is expected to operate for approximately two to four months;

Old routes to close: The northern route near Larak Island and the southern route through Omani waters will be temporarily suspended;

New trajectory: The new corridor for cargo ships will run mainly through Iranian territorial waters and partly through Omani waters.

Control mechanism and the lifting of the US blockade

According to Reuters, the new agreement will give Tehran the ability to directly monitor all commercial vessels entering the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz:

Lifting the blockade: Washington has indicated that it is ready to lift the naval blockade imposed on Iranian ports and vessels once an agreement aimed at ensuring uninterrupted cargo traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is officially announced;

Implementation of commitments: US officials emphasize that this step will be directly tied to Tehran's practical guarantee of safe passage through the strait.

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