Terrible Disaster: Ferry Capsizes in Zimbabwe, Killing 72 People

·0·World
Terrible Disaster: Ferry Capsizes in Zimbabwe, Killing 72 People

A major maritime disaster occurred in Zimbabwe, a country in Africa. At least 72 people died after a passenger ferry sank on Lake Kariba, one of the country’s largest bodies of water.

The local state television channel ZBC reported, citing an official statement from the police service.

More than 100 passengers and a tragedy on the water

According to police, the vessel may have been carrying more people than permitted at the time of the accident:

  • Conditions on board: More than 100 passengers were on board the ferry when the tragedy occurred;

  • Sudden capsizing: The ferry, traveling across the lake, suddenly lost its balance and completely capsized;

  • Number of victims: According to the latest official information, the number of people recovered from the water and confirmed dead has reached 72 .

Search, rescue and identification efforts

Local rescue services and police units are currently operating in emergency mode in the area where the disaster occurred.

Authorities are continuing to recover the victims’ bodies from the water and identify them. An investigation has begun into the causes of the vessel’s capsizing.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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