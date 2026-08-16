Person who demanded $10,000 to open a kindergarten in Andijon detained

In Andijon region, it was discovered that a person who promised to obtain the licenses and permits required to establish a private kindergarten had demanded $10,000. He was detained while receiving part of the money. This was reported by the Uzbekistan Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It was reported that a person born in 1984 in Andijon district told a citizen born in 1974 and residing in Baliqchi district that he would help open a private preschool education institution.

He promised to quickly arrange the license and other permits required for the kindergarten's operations through acquaintances working in senior positions. In exchange for this “service,” he demanded $10,000 from the citizen.

During an operation conducted by officers of the internal affairs agencies, the suspect was detained with material evidence while receiving $5,000 of the agreed amount in the Mustaqillik mahalla of Andijon city.

A criminal case was opened over the incident, and the suspect was detained in accordance with procedural regulations. A preliminary investigation is currently underway to provide a legal assessment of his actions and establish all the details of the incident.

During the investigation, it is expected to be clarified whether the suspect made similar promises to other individuals and whether there were other circumstances related to the incident.