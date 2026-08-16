Ruben Amorim says he still has warm feelings for former club Manchester United

In a thrilling, goal-filled friendly in Wrocław, Poland, Milan secured a convincing 4:2 victory over Manchester United. According to Goal.com, the match was Ruben Amorim’s first meeting with his former club since he was dismissed from his position at the English club in January. Nevertheless, the Portuguese coach stressed that the victory was not motivated by revenge and that he still has affection for Manchester United. Goal.com reports .

The match was full of intense battles. The English side opened the scoring when defender Harry Maguire headed a corner into Milan’s net to put his team ahead. However, the Italian giants quickly recovered, with Samuel Chukwueze restoring parity. The sides matched each other in the first half, while several defensive mistakes gave both coaches plenty to think about.

Second-half intensity and a goal show

The battle on the pitch intensified as soon as the second half began. Patrick Dorgu put Manchester United ahead again in the 51st minute, but the advantage did not last long. Just six minutes later, Alphadjo Cisse restored parity for the second time. Toward the end of the match, Milan demonstrated its attacking efficiency and ultimately celebrated a 4:2 victory thanks to goals from Goncalo Ramos and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

In an interview with Sky Sport Italia, Ruben Amorim firmly stressed that the match was not a means of taking revenge on his former club. According to him, his time at Manchester United had been difficult statistically—with just 15 wins in 47 matches and a league win rate of 31.9%—but the coach does not remain bitter about the past.

"For me, it was just a normal game," Ruben Amorim said. "Since signing with Milan, I have not felt any negative emotions toward Manchester United. I am proud to have worked there and I still love this club. I am where I want to be now and I am very happy. I simply want to continue being successful here." He also added that the match was an important step in pre-season preparations and that putting on a good performance for the fans was the main objective.

Defensive problems and plans for the future

Although Milan’s attacking performance and final result were positive, Amorim’s coaching staff remain concerned about weaknesses in the defensive line. During the match, Amorim acknowledged that the team had given the opposition too much space, particularly at the start of the game and the beginning of the second half. In his view, the team conceded goals too easily both against Celtic and in this match, and these errors must be corrected before competitive fixtures begin.

Nevertheless, the coach expressed satisfaction with the team’s overall progress. He noted that the positive feeling from the victory would give the squad greater confidence and provide an important foundation ahead of the start of the Italian championship. As Milan continue their pre-season preparations, Ruben Amorim is taking confident steps forward with his new team.