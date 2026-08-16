SpaceX Launches Two Falcon 9 Rockets Into Space in Record Time

A new speed record has been set in the aerospace industry: according to ixbt.com, Elon Musk’s SpaceX successfully launched two Falcon 9 rockets just 38.5 minutes apart. These consecutive orbital launches marked an important step, demonstrating the significant growth in logistics and technological readiness across the global space industry. The outlet reports .

The operation took place on August 15. First, a rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral in Florida, carrying eight satellites from the next Globalstar cluster into low Earth orbit. The mission used the B1090 first stage, which successfully completed its fourteenth flight.

Spaceflight Speed and Booster Recovery

Approximately eight minutes after liftoff, the Falcon 9’s first stage successfully returned to Earth. It made a soft landing at the Landing Zone 40 landing site nearby. The launch became the fifty-second orbital launch conducted from Florida’s Space Coast this year.

While the first rocket was still flying through space and performing its upper-stage mission, SpaceX specialists were already making intensive preparations for the second launch at the Vandenberg base in California. The second Falcon 9 launch vehicle carried a classified payload for the U.S. Space Force into orbit.

An Important Historical Milestone

The destination and composition of the payload launched during the classified mission, designated USSF-366, remain secret for now. Neither official agencies nor company representatives have provided additional information.

The B1088 stage used by the second rocket also performed its task flawlessly. After launch, it successfully landed on the autonomous drone ship Of Course I Still Love You in the Pacific Ocean.

This successful landing secured another major achievement for SpaceX. According to reports, it was recorded as the 650th successful return of a Falcon rocket first stage to Earth in history.