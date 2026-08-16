Samsung Galaxy S27 flagship may feature an unusual design

·0·Technology
Samsung Galaxy S27 flagship may feature an unusual design

Samsung, one of the world's most popular smartphone manufacturers, has begun working on radically changing the appearance of its upcoming flagship devices. New patent documents appearing in the WIPO database offer the first glimpse of what the rear-panel design of the future Galaxy S27 smartphone might look like. These changes are expected to mark a significant shift in the Korean brand's traditional design concept. Ixbt.com reports this.

According to ixbt.com, the patent drawings show the main camera modules positioned next to one another inside a single elongated horizontal block. This approach differs sharply from the style Samsung currently uses. The new design idea recalls the appearance of Google Pixel 11 smartphones while partially bringing back the style the company once used on the Galaxy S10.

Camera block and its distinctive features

One of the drawings depicts the camera block almost flush with the device's rear cover, without protruding. However, experts expect the module to remain slightly raised on the actual device. Significantly reducing the camera's thickness would require more compact optics, which could negatively affect photography capabilities.

Nevertheless, lowering the camera module slightly could make the smartphone body look more orderly and streamlined. This change could also improve the device's compatibility with various magnetic cases and other modern accessories.

Overall body design and future plans

According to the patent documents, the rest of the Samsung Galaxy S27's design will retain familiar, conventional forms. In particular, the device is expected to keep flat side edges, rounded corners and the body dimensions traditionally associated with the brand. This information also effectively confirms earlier rumors that the company may move to a unified camera module.

Although these developments are currently only at the patent stage, they are generating significant interest among technology enthusiasts. The official Samsung Galaxy S27 series launch and detailed specifications are traditionally expected in early 2027. The new design decisions could further strengthen the Korean giant's competitiveness in the mobile device market.

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