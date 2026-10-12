Make time for your parents today: the great value of a simple dinner

·32·Society
Make time for your parents today: the great value of a simple dinner

Time spent together matters more than an expensive gift

Amidst daily worries, work, studies, and various obligations, we do not always find time to converse calmly with our parents. Sometimes we rush to answer their calls, and sometimes we say, "I'll visit later" or "We'll talk tomorrow."

However, for parents, a child's attention, asking about their well-being, and the desire to spend time together are extremely valuable. Therefore, today you can invite them to their favorite cafe, have a meal together at a family restaurant, or prepare a delicious dish at home and gather around the dinner table.

The most important thing is not where to eat, but making time to be together and having a sincere conversation.

Cook their favorite dish for them

If going to a restaurant is not possible, it is not a problem at all. On the contrary, a home-cooked meal can also become a unique expression of affection.

Cook your parents' favorite dish, set the table, and drink tea together. Listen to their stories about childhood memories, family history, or joyful events related to you.

Sometimes we realize only during such conversations how little we know about our parents' lives, dreams, and youth. A simple dinner creates an opportunity to understand each other even better.

Do not postpone affection for tomorrow

Every day spent with parents is valuable. You do not need to wait for a special holiday or a specific date to show them affection. Just making a phone call, asking how they are, going for a walk together, or gathering around the dinner table brings warmth to the heart.

Invite them to dinner today. If you are far away, give them a call and have a heartfelt conversation. If you live together, take a short break from your daily chores and focus your attention on them.

Because many of the most valuable things in a family cannot be bought with money. Affection, attention, and time spent together are among them. Sometimes a sincere evening around a single dinner table stays in a person's memory for many years.

ParentsFamily valuesAffection and kindness
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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