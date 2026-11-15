Should one fear a mother's curse? A truth that children often realize too late

A mother stays awake at night for her child, puts their worries above her own pain, and even sacrifices her own needs. But as the child grows up, they sometimes stop listening even to her simplest words. A mother does not always voice this pain. Most tragically, some children realize how much they have hurt their mother's heart only when the risk of losing her arises.

A person meets many people in their life. Some are by their side during happy days, some support them in times of hardship, and others drift away from the path of life as time passes. But nothing can replace a mother's love.

From the moment she brings her child into the world, a mother feels every step they take with her heart. Their illness is her pain, their success is her joy, and their mistakes are her worries. Even after the child grows up and builds their own life, this love in a mother's heart does not diminish.

However, not every child appreciates this love in time.

When a mother cries, the child does not always see it

Sometimes a child considers it normal to defy their mother. They perceive her advice as outdated views and her admonitions as unnecessary interference.

A mother, in turn, often remains silent to avoid conflict. She swallows her pain and tries not to let her child see her tears.

But silence does not always mean consent. Sometimes a mother hides her pain so as not to hurt her child's feelings.

Instead of understanding this patience, the child continues their life as if nothing happened.

What does it mean when a mother stops praying for her child?

There are many wise sayings among our people about a mother's prayer. Because the prayer of a mother who sincerely wishes for her child's happiness and safety is a great spiritual support for a person.

But there is a situation that should make any child think: what if a mother stops speaking as she used to, gets tired of giving advice, and no longer wants to interfere in her child's mistakes?

This may not mean that her love has ended. Perhaps she is emotionally exhausted from trying to explain things many times without seeing results.

Therefore, a child should not dismiss their mother's silence as indifference. It is important to ask what is happening in her heart, listen to her pain, and try to restore the relationship.

What is the meaning of the warning about a mother's curse?

The saying "Fear a mother's curse" is not used among the people without reason. This phrase serves not to frighten the child, but to remind them of the severe spiritual consequences that can come from hurting a mother's heart.

In Islamic teachings, great importance is placed on being kind to parents, respecting them, and especially showing love and attention to one's mother. The Holy Quran commands people to be kind to their parents, emphasizing that one should not even say "uff" to them and should treat them with respect.

At the same time, it is not correct to say definitively that any person's curse will certainly be accepted or that a specific tragedy occurs solely because of that prayer. Passing judgment on this is not in human hands. However, hurting a mother, being indifferent to her rights, and causing her pain is in itself a great spiritual error.

When does a child realize the value of their mother?

Unfortunately, some people realize their mother's value not when they are sitting at the same table, talking, and checking on her, but when she is no longer by their side.

At that moment, the phone calls they were too busy to answer, the advice they didn't want to hear, and the questions they considered unnecessary become the most precious memories.

Sometimes a person realizes too late that simple words like "Did you eat today?", "Where are you?", and "Take care of yourself" are also forms of a mother's love.

Therefore, while a mother is alive, one should check on her, talk over a cup of tea, serve her if possible, and receive her blessings.

What should one pay attention to in order not to hurt a mother's heart?

Do not interrupt her. Even if her opinion seems outdated to you, listen until the end.

Do not raise your voice. A single harsh word spoken in anger can stay in a mother's heart for a long time.

Check on her often. You don't need a big gift or a special occasion for this.

Make time. For a mother, even a few minutes of sincere conversation with her child can be a great happiness.

Do not be ashamed to apologize. If you have hurt her feelings, admit your mistake and ask for forgiveness.

Do not hide your love. Do not wait for a special day to say, "I love you."

The heaviest regret is the love left unexpressed

A mother does not necessarily expect wealth, status, or expensive gifts from her child. Often her wish is very simple: may her child be healthy, may their path be clear, may they not forget her, and may they not hurt her heart.

A mother does not count how many times she has prayed for her child. She rejoices in every success and accepts every problem as her own worry.

Therefore, a child should not take their mother's love for granted. Striving to receive her blessings, earning her approval, and protecting her heart are among the most important parts of a child's duty.

As long as a mother is alive, there is an opportunity to visit her, embrace her, check on her, and say "I love you." Do not leave this opportunity for tomorrow. Because sometimes a person may spend their whole life looking for a chance to say just one word: "Mother, forgive me."