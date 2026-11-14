“Never hit a girl!” — a single blow can derail her entire life

A girl is the joy of the family, the grace of the home, and one of the most delicate souls in need of parental love. You don't necessarily need to build grand palaces or buy expensive gifts for her happiness. Sometimes, a kind word, a loving look, and listening to her thoughts are worth the whole world. However, in some families, there are still those who equate upbringing with shouting, intimidation, and physical violence. Most tragically, such treatment can derail not only the girl's present but her future life as well.

The call to “Never hit a girl!” is not just a poetic line. It is a life truth that every parent, brother, and family member should reflect upon. Because you can frighten a child, but you cannot build love, trust, and respect in their heart through fear.

A girl needs love, not a castle

If you want a princess in your home, you don't need to build a castle. Your daughter may not wear expensive clothes or have the most modern toys. But she must feel safe in her home, be able to share her troubles with her parents freely, and know that she will not be deprived of love even when she makes a mistake.

The greatest wealth for a girl is being valued. Having parents who listen to her without interruption, who do not mock her fears, and who support her dreams and goals is worth more than any material wealth.

Conversely, a child who expects a beating for every mistake, is afraid to ask questions, and is hesitant to express her own opinion may develop deep-seated insecurity.

The excuse of “I hit her for her own good” does not justify violence

Some adults try to justify hitting a child by claiming it is for their own benefit. You can hear phrases like, “I was raised the same way,” “If you don't hit them, they won't listen,” or “She will thank you later.”