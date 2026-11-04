Indecent behavior in a public place: Nilufar Hamidova apologized, case sent to court

Actress and blogger Nilufar Hamidova, who has repeatedly drawn the attention of the public and government organizations due to her controversial social media content that violates standards of conduct, has once again found herself at the center of a scandal. Her latest video, filmed in a public place near streets and bus stops, caused sharp indignation among citizens and visitors to the city.

Law enforcement agencies have launched an urgent investigation into the incident and initiated the process of providing a legal assessment of the blogger's actions.

"Uzbekkonsert" warning and previous violations

Nilufar Hamidova had previously been officially warned by relevant organizations due to her social media posts:

Violation of license requirements: The "Uzbekkonsert" state institution expressed serious objections regarding the artist's failure to comply with the requirements and conditions of the official license granted for concert and entertainment activities;

Repeated incidents: Despite explanatory work carried out by responsible officials, the blogger continued to publish video materials that caused public controversy.

Conversation with internal affairs officers: "I apologize to my people"

During an official interview conducted by responsible officers of the Internal Affairs Department, the blogger made a statement regarding her actions and apologized to the public:

Blogger's response: "My final word. I apologize to the Uzbek people. I will not release such content anymore. You will see, from now on, beautiful content will be released. However, do not criticize me or say anything anymore," said Nilufar Hamidova;

Official notification from the Internal Affairs officer: A representative of the Internal Affairs Department noted that all documents regarding the citizen's inappropriate behavior in public places and on the street have been processed.

Case sent to court: Liability for petty hooliganism

Measures are being taken to impose legal punishment for the offense: