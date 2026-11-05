Sensational video ends in 7 days of jail: blogger Nilufar Hamidova sentenced

Blogger Nilufar Hamidova, known for a video that sparked widespread public discussion and serious objections on social media, has been administratively penalized. The Tashkent City Courts issued an official statement regarding the case, which was heard in the Yunusabad District Criminal Court.

According to the court ruling, the 48-year-old blogger was found guilty of committing petty hooliganism and was sentenced to administrative detention.

Court decision and penalty: 7 days of administrative detention

According to information provided by the Tashkent City Courts press service:

Article and charge: The court found Nilufar Hamidova guilty under Article 183 of the Code of Administrative Responsibility of the Republic of Uzbekistan (petty hooliganism);

Assigned penalty: Taking into account the severity and circumstances of the offense, she was sentenced to 7 days of administrative detention.

Sequence of events: Controversial video and law enforcement response

The details of the incident and the investigation process unfolded as follows:

Video spread on social networks: Previously, an unusual video clip filmed by the blogger on the streets of Tashkent and posted on social media faced sharp criticism from users. It remained unclear what exactly she intended to advertise or what her purpose was in the video;

Internal affairs investigation: Following the incident, regional internal affairs officers immediately conducted an investigation and provided a legal assessment of her actions;

Apology: During the investigation, the blogger admitted her actions and apologized to the public: "I apologize. I will not produce such content again," she stated.

Law enforcement agencies are strengthening control over cases of distributing content that contradicts public order and national values on social media.