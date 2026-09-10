September 10 — A day to remember the value of loved ones once again: who will you meet today?

Some days are made meaningful not by the calendar, but by people themselves. September 10 is also being mentioned on social networks as a day of kindness, compassion, and love for loved ones. The main idea spreading in connection with this date is very simple: reconnecting with those who have drifted away, making up with those you've had a falling out with, and cherishing the value of your loved ones.

Because sometimes in a person's life, a single question like "How are you?", a phone call, or a sincere conversation around a dinner table carries great meaning.

Today is an excuse to remember someone

Amidst daily worries, people may find themselves with no time to communicate with relatives, friends, and cherished ones.

Plans like "I'll talk to them yesterday, I'll go tomorrow, I'll call later" sometimes stretch into weeks or even months.

Therefore, the most important meaning of such an initiative is finding an excuse to restore ties with loved ones.

Today, you can pick up the phone and call someone you haven't spoken to in a long time.

Or you can unexpectedly knock on the door and visit a loved one.

One step might be enough for those who are estranged

Situations of falling out due to various reasons happen within families, among relatives, or between friends.

Sometimes the problem is not big, but the question "Who will take the first step?" keeps relationships cold for a long time.

In reality, you don't always need a big reason to reconcile.

A phone call.

A sincere message.

A cup of tea.

Or simply:

"Come on, let's forget everything. I missed you."

Even just that can break a long-standing silence.

The value of a conversation around the dinner table is different

In an Uzbek family, the dasturxon (table) is not only for food, but also a space for communication and affection.

Gathering relatives and friends together, sharing a meal, asking how everyone is doing, recalling old memories, and having a heartfelt conversation brings people even closer.

Therefore, there is no need to turn today into a major event.

A simple evening in the circle of loved ones is enough.

Let those who have stopped meeting get together

In life, people drift away from each other for various reasons.

Someone moves to another city.

Someone gets busy with work.

Someone gets buried in family worries.

As a result, people who once saw each other every day might not meet for years.

At such times, rather than waiting and saying "there is time," it is important to make time.

Because the value of a reunion is immense for the person waiting for it.

What can you do today?

Kindness and compassion can be shown not only through words, but also through small deeds.

Call a relative you haven't spoken to in a while.

Organize a meeting with people you've missed.

Be the first to reach out and talk to a loved one you've had a falling out with.

Check in on your parents, grandparents, or relatives.

Chat around a dinner table in the circle of friends.

Don't be shy to tell your loved ones that you appreciate them.

The most precious gift is attention

A person does not always need an expensive gift.

Sometimes, simply checking up on them, listening to their troubles, drinking tea together, or just being by their side means immense love.

Getting used to the presence of our loved ones sometimes causes us to realize their value too late.

Therefore, we should not postpone kindness for later.

If you love someone — tell them. If you miss them — call them. If you want to see them — meet up. If you've had a falling out — don't be afraid to take the first step toward reconciliation.

Because kindness doesn't need a special date. But sometimes, exactly such a date reminds a person to appreciate their loved ones once again.

And today, try asking yourself a simple question:

"Who can I make happy today?"