Horrific crime: Father who murdered his wife and sexually abused his 2.5-year-old daughter sentenced to life in prison

In the city of Yangiyul, Tashkent region, a man who murdered his wife and committed sexual violence against his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, subsequently taking her life as well, has been sentenced to life imprisonment. This was reported by the "Zamon" program.

It is noted that the horrific incident occurred on June 7 of this year. Around 6:00 AM, the man, under the influence of alcohol, arrived at the home where his wife was living and entered using a key he possessed.

Driven by jealousy, he intended to intentionally kill his wife, E. At approximately 7:30 AM that day, he struck his wife, who was in a vulnerable state, on the head with his hand and then strangled her by the neck. As a result, the woman sustained life-threatening injuries and was intentionally killed.

Shortly after her mother's death, the little girl, who was not yet two and a half years old and had been awakened by the noise of the struggle, also fell victim to her father's violence. Seeing his child, born in 2023, the man took advantage of her helpless state, carried her into the bedroom, and committed sexual assault.

Following this, in an attempt to conceal his crimes and the body, he placed the girl's body into a black sports bag. He then took it to the house where his father lived and threw it into an old-style outdoor toilet in the yard.

It is reported that the 28-year-old defendant did not admit to the charges brought against him until the end of the trial. However, the court, having comprehensively evaluated the evidence collected in the case, found him guilty of the deaths of his wife and daughter.

According to the court's verdict, the man was sentenced to life imprisonment for the totality of the crimes committed. It was determined that he must serve this sentence in a special-regime penal colony.