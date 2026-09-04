People's Artist of Uzbekistan, Minister of Culture Ozodbek Nazarbekov shared heartfelt thoughts on family values, the stability of the household, and the role of a woman in a man's achievements in society. Sharing his life experience, the famous singer, who has been achieving significant results in art and public affairs, sincerely acknowledged that the key to every successful person lies in peace at home and a responsible spouse.

"A woman who takes household worries upon her shoulders": Ozodbek Nazarbekov's confession

The artist specifically noted that behind every man showing results in society, professional activity, and outside, there is immense dedication:

Responsibility and family support: "If there is a man achieving some result out in the world, know that behind him stands such a responsible woman. Meaning, a woman who has taken all household problems upon herself, upon her shoulders," says Ozodbek Nazarbekov;

The culture of protecting from worries: According to him, in the family and religious upbringing system, protecting parents and spouse from unnecessary worries is considered a great virtue. Keeping home complexities from spilling outside and maintaining peace of mind for the spouse and elders demonstrates a woman's high fortitude;

"Our achievements are thanks to them": Nazarbekov touched upon the fact that it is wrong for men to consider their milestones in society solely as their own personal labor: "Perhaps we are achieving some results today precisely because such devoted and patient women stand behind us."

A strong support — the foundation of high milestones

These thoughts by the people's favorite singer once again demonstrated how important the distribution of love, mutual respect, and responsibility is in the Uzbek national family model. A man's success in the outside world and his mental stability are closely tied to a healthy environment at home and the support of a patient wife.

In your opinion, to what extent do the family environment and the wife's responsibility play a role in a man's professional growth and achievement of major results? How do you assess Ozodbek Nazarbekov's sincere confession about family values? Leave your thoughts in the comments!