Your mother, who is ready to give her life for you today and finds happiness in your every joy, once lived with big dreams of her own. She too had a childhood, a youth, goals she wanted to achieve, and sweet fantasies about her own life. But as time passed, she put many of her dreams aside — she placed the happiness of her children above her own. Before becoming a mother, she also had her own dreams Today, you know your mother as the person who shows you affection, cares for you, and shares in your hardships. To her, you are still a child. No matter how old you are, she worries about you, wants you to be safe, healthy, and live a happy life. But one thing must not be forgotten: your mother was once a little girl who dreamed just like you. She also had hobbies, times when she wanted to study, travel, pursue a career, or achieve great success in life. Perhaps she, too, waited for affection from someone and dreamed of someone's support.

Then life took its course. Family, household chores, raising children, and daily worries took an important place in her life. She gave up many things and postponed some of her desires. She pushed her own wishes into the background so that her children's dreams could come true. Her greatest dream is the happiness of her children A mother rejoices in her child's achievements even more than her own. When you achieve a goal, she feels that joy in her heart. When you struggle, she worries more than you do. She even tries to encourage you without showing her own pain. Sometimes mothers do not voice their own needs. She might want to buy new clothes, go somewhere, or simply have a long conversation with her children. But she does not demand it. Because for them, the peace and tranquility of their children often come before their own desires. That is why you should try to make your mother happy not only on holidays, but on ordinary days as well. Check on her, listen to her, and spend time together. Sometimes a single kind word, a sincere hug, or an unexpected small gift can lift her spirits immensely.