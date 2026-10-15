When you have money — applause, when you don't — a sieve: Why do loved ones and friends turn away when luck runs out?

·59·Society
When you have money — applause, when you don't — a sieve: Why do loved ones and friends turn away when luck runs out?

Life does not always consist of smooth and prosperous days. When luck smiles, pockets are full of money, and career is thriving, it is natural for a person to be surrounded by "loyal friends," flattering buddies, and caring relatives. However, for a man, the true test of friendship, kinship, and loyalty arises precisely when luck unexpectedly turns its back and financial difficulties begin.

Popular poetic lines circulating among the people vividly describe the bitter truth of moments when a man's pockets empty and his luck fades:

Not a greeting, but debts are demanded,

Favors are thrown in his face with pride,

Comrades won't invite him to the teahouse —

When a man has no money left.

Loved ones stop addressing him with respect,

They stop speaking words of praise,

Relatives stop seeking him out —

When a man has no money left...

When masks come off: Why do people around change?

These lines are not just poetry, but a real-life scenario experienced by thousands of men:

  • Not a wellness check, but debt claims: In times of misfortune, many people do not care about a person's mental state; on the contrary, even a small loan given or minor favors done start being thrown in his face with reproach;

  • Exclusion from gatherings: "Buddies" who just yesterday sat at the same table and claimed deep friendship begin to bypass a man, leaving him out of teahouse gatherings and celebrations;

  • Cooling of communication and attention: With the loss of money, respect weakens, the sincere polite tone among loved ones turns cold, and distant or close relatives even try to pretend they don't see him when meeting on the street.

Solitude — not a fracture, but a period of self-rediscovery

The image of a man left alone at home or on the streets with a bowed head is not a symbol of despair, but a moment to gather immense strength:

  • Life's cruelest "filter": Misfortune and lack of money are the best tools to sift out fake people in life. Exactly at this stage, it becomes clear who a true friend is and who is merely a partner of convenience;

  • Manly patience and the strength to start anew: Every strong person has falls and slumps in life. The most important thing is not to fall into spiritual depression in such a situation, not to need fake sympathy, but to stand back up relying on one's own strength.

    Life's rule is simple: hardship is not eternal. A brave man who fights with patience and regains his luck not only restores his status, but from then on will never be fooled by fake flatteries and self-serving kindness.

psychologylife lessonspersonal developmentsocial relationships
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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