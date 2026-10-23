Do friends decrease as money increases? Scientists studied this connection in life

Could a person's communication with friends decrease as their income increases? How does chasing money, career, and personal goals affect a person's social life? These questions cross many minds. Because sometimes a friend you used to talk to every day calls less often over time, stops coming to meetings, and seems to drift away from you. However, this does not always mean arrogance or cooling relationships.

The connection between income, daily lifestyle, and social relationships is a complex issue. With changing financial opportunities, a person's routine, interests, priority goals, and circle of people around them can also change. However, reliable scientific evidence is needed to conclude that an increase in income distances every person from their friends.

Why might a person who starts making more money see their friends less often?

An increase in income can bring major changes to a person's life. A new job, a higher position, entrepreneurship, or additional sources of income bring new responsibilities along with more opportunities.

In such a situation, several changes can be observed in a person's daily life:

Shortage of time. More time is dedicated to work, business, new projects, and family obligations. As a result, less time may remain to meet with friends.

Change in priority goals. A person who previously spent a large part of their free time with friends may now focus more on career, financial stability, or family plans.

Differences in interests and lifestyle. As the gap between incomes widens, methods of relaxation, travel, and daily habits are also likely to change.

Renewal of the social circle. Through a new job or business, a person makes new acquaintances. This can affect the time allocated for communication with former friends.

At the same time, such changes do not happen the same way for everyone. Some people maintain close contact with old friends even after their income increases, while others begin to meet less often due to new tasks in their lives.

Does loneliness increase when money increases?

Financial success and loneliness are not the same concepts. A person making more money does not necessarily mean they will be left alone. However, busyness, high responsibilities, and lack of time can make it difficult to pay sufficient attention to close relationships.

There is an important difference here: choosing to be alone and feeling lonely are not the same thing.

Some people like to relax in a quiet environment after work, while others try to spend more time with friends as they achieve success. A person's character, family circumstances, personal values, and social needs also play an important role in this.

Therefore, it is not correct to accept the potential connection between income and social activity as a rigid rule applicable to everyone.

Has your friend started calling less? Do not jump to conclusions

If a friend who used to see you often is now spending less time with you, the reason may not be just money or success.

They may have started a new job, increased family responsibilities, are going through a difficult period, or have set new goals for themselves. Sometimes changes in a person's life also affect their communication habits.

The right approach in such a situation is not to blame or jump to hasty conclusions, but to try to maintain sincere communication.

Writing first, asking how they are doing, or suggesting a chat over a cup of tea can bring the relationship close again. Because true friendship is measured not only by how much time is spent together, but also by mutual respect, trust, and support.

What is the true value of success?

Money opens up new opportunities for a person. It helps to live a more comfortable life, take care of family, gain knowledge, and fulfill dreams. But financial success itself does not determine whether a person is happy or unhappy.

Maintaining sincere relationships with loved ones also requires time and attention. If a person is only busy working and making income and constantly postpones their relationships, over time, the bonds of friendship may weaken.

Therefore, it is important to find a balance between striving for success and making time for loved ones. After all, a person's life is valuable not only by how much money they earn, but also by who they share their joy with and who stands by them in difficult times.

Note: It is not correct to present the idea that "the more money a person makes, the less they communicate with friends" as a proven scientific law for all people. This phenomenon may be observed in the lives of some individuals, but a specific scientific research source is needed to determine its extent and causes.

If this article reminded you of a friend, just send them a message. Maybe they haven't grown arrogant — maybe they are just busy with the worries of life. Sometimes, to preserve a friendship, a big effort is not needed, just a sincere word is enough.