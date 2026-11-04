Today, Head of the Presidential Administration Saida Mirziyoyeva celebrates her birthday

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Today, Head of the Presidential Administration Saida Mirziyoyeva celebrates her birthday

Today, November 4, Saida Shavkatovna Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Uzbekistan, is celebrating her birthday.

Standing at the center of the large-scale socio-political, humanitarian, and educational reforms being implemented in the country in recent years, Saida Mirziyoyeva distinguishes herself with her determination, strategic thinking, and modern leadership potential.

International diplomacy and global initiatives

Saida Mirziyoyeva's leadership activities place special emphasis on strengthening Uzbekistan's positive image on the international stage and actively promoting the country's interests:

  • External cooperation: Taking dialogues with influential foreign partners, global organizations, and representatives of leading states to a new level;

  • Humanitarian projects: Promoting important initiatives on international platforms regarding culture, national heritage, freedom of speech, and human rights;

  • Modern approach: Shaping public administration and communication mechanisms based on the principles of transparency, efficiency, and direct engagement with the public.

The impact of reforms and human dignity

In coordinating the activities of the Presidential Administration, the main focus is on ensuring that state policy is practically reflected in the life of every citizen:

  • Support for women and youth: Programs for gender equality, strengthening the status of women in society, and paving the way for young talents;

  • Education and social infrastructure: Reforming school education and increasing the effectiveness of projects aimed at creating conditions for children's health and their access to quality education.

We wish Saida Shavkatovna Mirziyoyeva, who serves in a responsible and strategic public office, great success in her noble initiatives for the prosperity of our country, as well as robust health, family peace, and enduring strength and energy.

Saida MirziyoyevaPresidential AdministrationUzbekistan
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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